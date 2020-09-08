Watch Tom Cruise's heartstopping stunt for Mission: Impossible 7 We watched the Mission Impossible stunt with our hands over our eyes!

Tom Cruise has returned to filming Mission: Impossible 7, and a new video shows him taking on possibly his most terrifying stunt yet. Watch the stunning footage for yourself here...

In the video, the action film star rides a motorbike off a ramp on the side of a mountain, plummeting to the ground before deploying a parachute. Viewers were amazed by the incredible stunt, with one writing: "How many bikes were killed in the making of this? Seriously Tom Cruise I take my hat off to you - you carry out most of the stunts yourself - amazing!"

Tom famously does all of his own stunts

Another added: "Mind-blowing work by Tom Cruise #MI7." A third person wrote: "When it comes to action movies many of all the big-time actors most of them did not do their own stunts not like Tom Cruise, he is the best actor/stunt man of all time."

However, this will be minor in comparison to what Tom currently has in the works, as it was recently revealed that he is working with NASA to film the first movie shot in space, which will reportedly take place on the International Space Station.

Tom's new huge project will take place in space

Speaking about the project, a NASA spokesperson told The Nerve: "We will say more about the project at the appropriate time." NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also tweeted: "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality."