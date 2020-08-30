Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shows support for her family The Big Little Lies star shares Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella Cruise has shown her support for her family in her latest Instagram post.

The 27-year-old used her platform to promote her relative's new health food business, Vine Bars, sharing a photo of her bag containing one of the healthy snacks as she sat outside in the park.

In the caption, she wrote: "My cousin launched his healthy bars recently and they are delish. Sharing is caring. Have a good weekend folks stay well."

Bella Cruise showed her support for a relative in a rare social media post

While Bella didn't disclose any more details as to which cousin she was talking about, it is thought that they are from her dad's side of the family, given that the company is based in America, while Nicole's nephews are based in Australia.

Bella returned to social media last week, delighting fans with a beautiful mirror selfie. The artist wore a black hat over her dark hairdo and captioned it: "All that glitters is gold… oh wait. It's just another Instagram filter."

Nicole with Bella and Connor Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Bella and her brother Connor, 25, have both kept out of the spotlight, and their famous parents rarely speak about them in order to protect their privacy.

However, Nicole opened up about her children - who are both Scientologists – in a past interview with Vanity Fair.

The Others actress told the publication: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

Bella Cruise lives in London with her husband

Nicole - who is now married to Keith Urban and the have two daughters - continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

