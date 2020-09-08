Drew Barrymore set for Charlie's Angels reunion with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu They starred together 17 years ago

Drew Barrymore sent fans wild on Tuesday when she revealed she will be reuniting with her Charlie's Angels co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, 17 years after the release of their hit movie.

The Hollywood star dropped the exciting news while promoting her upcoming talk show The Drew Barrymore Show.

And while they sadly won’t be featuring in another action-packed film together, they will be side by side for the premiere episode of her daytime show.

The highly anticipated, star-studded guest line-up was announced for the first week and also included her longtime friend and co-star, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, and Tyra Banks.

Drew is incredibly excited about the show, which will debut on 14 September on CBS, and told CNN: "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honoured to be creating this show with CBS."

Drew has been gearing up for her big day by promoting the show in some hilarious ways.

The co-stars are excited to reunite

A fan favourite was when she showcased a clip of present-day Drew interviewing her seven-year-old self.

The brilliant video - which she also posted to Instagram - got her friend Cameron all fired up for the show.

She wrote: "Stop!!!! OMG this is gonna be even better than I thought!".

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon also commented, insisting it was: "The best thing I’ve ever seen."

With a guest list as impressive as that for her first week, Drew is certainly set up for a fantastic show.

Drew has been busy promoting her show and entertaining them with funny videos

While Drew has been in lockdown like the rest of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, she recently got all glammed up for the virtual VMA awards, and she looked stunning.

Drew has worked hard to get in shape and shared her emotional weight loss journey with her fans too.

The mum-of-two credits her friend and trainer, Marnie Alton, for her newfound confidence and insists.

"If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!"

