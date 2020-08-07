Jennifer Aniston supports Drew Barrymore ahead of star's new talk show Jennifer and Drew have been friends for years

That's what good friends are for! Jennifer Aniston has got Drew Barrymore’s back and she wants her to know it.

The Charlie’s Angels star is about to embark on an exciting new journey and it's got the seal of approval from her A-list friend.

Drew, 45, is gearing up to launch The Drew Barrymore Show and took to Instagram to reveal a new segment she’s got planned, and Jennifer, 51, was one of the first to swiftly hit 'like' to show her support.

"Let's connect!" Drew wrote. "I am forever fan [sic] of snail mail and while creating @thedrewbarrymoreshow, I knew I wanted to connect with all of you through good old-fashioned tangible mail in a segment we are calling #DearDrew. Write us a letter, share inspiring photographs, a silly sort or even send us a bill! Go to @thedrewbarrymoreshow to learn how you can participate. Can't wait to receive your letters!"

Drew revealed a new segment on her upcoming daytime tv talk show

The daytime TV show is set to premiere on September 14 on CBS and Drew will not only headline the project she’ll be the executive producer too.

"It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show," she told CNN. "I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."

Drew has been getting fans excited for the launch with some hilarious promotional material, including a clip of present-day Drew interviewing her seven-year-old self.

Drew interviews her seven-year-old self

The fun video got some of Drew’s other celebrity friends fired up for the show as well. When Drew promoted it with a clip on Instagram, Cameron Diaz wrote: "Stop!!!! OMG this is gonna be even better than I thought!"

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon also branded it: "The best thing I've ever seen."

And with 40 years of showbiz behind her something tells us she’s not going to have a shortage of Hollywood stars making guest appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show.

