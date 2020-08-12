Drew Barrymore gives fans a glimpse inside her cool retro kitchen The actress has launched a cookbook club

Drew Barrymore indulged fans with a live cooking class this week, and in the process gave them a look at her very cool, retro kitchen.

The star launched her first Instagram live cookbook club from the comfort of her home and took followers into the sanctuary where she cooks up a storm.

Drew, 45, launched the series due to her passion for cookbooks and in her video, you could see them lined up on huge shelves behind her.

“One of the ways I self-educated myself growing up - because I didn’t go to school - was I became a reader," she said as she introduced the segment.

But once she entered motherhood to daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, she found she had little time to indulge in novels, so she turned to cookbooks instead.

“I became a vivacious cookbook collector," Drew revealed before admitting she buys two or three a week.

Drew’s love of cooking was clear as she had an array of pots and pans hanging from the ceiling, and her all-wooden kitchen looked warm and welcoming.

Drew loves her kitchen

She even promised to reveal more of it as the series goes along.

Drew was joined virtually for the first episode of #drewscookbookclub by wellness and compassion activist Haile Thomas, who was chatting about her vegan cookbook Living Lively.

They made matcha ice cubes and exchanged favourite recipes.

Look at all those cookbooks!

Her followers loved the new segment on The Drew Barrymore Show Instagram page and promised to tune in for further episodes.

In other news, Drew will be premiering her daytime talk show on September 14 and she can’t wait.

She told CNN: "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."

The actress is also the founder of her brand Flower, which has a beauty and eyewear line and homeware collection too.

We don’t know where she finds the time!

