Drew Barrymore has been speaking openly about her wellness journey all week, and has been incredibly honest about her experiences with dieting and exercise. On Wednesday, the Charlie's Angels star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her friend and trainer, Marnie Alton, who had helped her lose over a stone for her role as Sheila Hammond in Santa Clarita Diet. She praised Marnie for motivating her and helping her to become healthier, both in her mind and body. "She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task," she wrote.

In a second post, Drew told her followers to be cautious about weight loss journeys that are written about in the media, and to not compare themselves to celebrities on the red carpet who may have snapped back into shape after having a baby. The Hollywood star opened up about her own experiences with her weight, and how it is a "challenging, but beautiful ride." She wrote: "I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times I have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent."

Drew continued: "I have to eat just right and work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls). So DON’T be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore."

The star then told her fans that balance was the answer. She wrote: "NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready!"

