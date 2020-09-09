Fans devastated after Keeping Up with the Kardashians is cancelled after 14 years The family posted a goodbye message on Instagram

Fans were left devastated on Tuesday after the Kardashian family announced that the famed reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end. The reality programme, which started back in 2004, is set to air its nineteenth season later this year, and their 20th and final instalment in early 2021.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bipolar disorder

Many members of the family including Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner all posted goodbye messages on social media. Posting on Instagram, Kim wrote: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

There's been plenty of drama throughout the show's run

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The mum-of-four continued: "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

Kim posted a goodbye message on Instagram

Kim finished by adding: "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to express their sadness that the show is coming to an end. One person wrote: "End of an era!!" while a second person added: "Omg no!!!!!!!!! I'm so sad!!!!!!!!!!" A fourth person commented: "Omg! So many amazing memories!"

The show followed the Kardashian family including daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, and son Rob Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner's two daughters with her then husband Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall and Kylie. The favoured series saw plenty of drama over the years as well as weddings, babies, break ups and many emotional moments over its 14-year run.

