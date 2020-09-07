Kourtney Kardashian reveals exciting family news while out with Scott Disick and their children The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to three children

Kourtney Kardashian delighted fans on social media over the weekend after introducing them to the latest member of her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable photo of her new puppy, Ruby, who joined her and ex Scott Disick on a boat trip with their three children.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates his family's garden

In the picture, Kourtney was seen cuddling the poodle while sitting on the boat, and wrote in the caption: "Say hi to Ruby." Fans were quick to react to the image, with one writing: "Ruby looks so cute!" while another commented: "Such a cute dog!" A third added: "Aww Ruby, so sweet!"

Scott also shared a cute snapshot of Ruby on his own Instagram account, which was simply captioned: "Rube."

Kourtney Kardashian with her family's new puppy Ruby

Kourtney now has a total of three dogs. The Poosh founder bought her daughter Penelope a Pomeranian called Honey, who is related to Kim Kardashian's daughter North's dog Sushi.

Honey has made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, including an episode which saw Kim try to switch the dogs around after Sushi was misbehaving.

For Christmas, meanwhile, Kourtney's children were given another dog, a Golden Retriever, who they named Cubs.

Scott and Kourtney took their children on a boat ride over the weekend

When Cubs was first pictured on Kourtney's Instagram account, the star received comments from worries followers who were concerned that Honey had been replaced as she hadn't been photographed on social media for a long time.

However, the reality star was quick to reassure everyone that this wasn't the case.

Kourtney's daughter Penelope with her dog Honey

Kourtney and Scott are doting parents to Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, and have been spending a lot of time together over the past few months, much to the delight of fans who are hoping that they may get back together.

The former couple have found a good balance when it comes to co-parenting their children, and previously opened up about this during a discussion on Poosh's website.

Kourtney's son Reign with Honey

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together.

"And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better… like what else could you want."

