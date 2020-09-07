Kim Kardashian plans an exciting new venture – and we can't wait to see it The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is expanding her empire

We may not all be able to live in lavish mansions like Kim Kardashian and her family, but we could soon be able to at least incorporate some of her style into our own homes following the news that she is planning to launch her own homeware collection.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Kim has recently filed trademarks for KKW Home, which includes a list of household items she plans to sell in various retail stores.

Kim Kardashian shares a tour of her children's playroom

The document states that KKW Home will feature "gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishings and accessories."

Kim has yet to officially announce the new venture, but it makes sense that she has decided to expand her empire following the success of her KKW Beauty and SKIMS lines.

Kim Kardashian is planning to launch her own homeware collection

The news will no doubt be exciting to fans of Kim's interiors style, which is understated and elegant, featuring predominantly neutral tones throughout the house she shares with her husband Kanye West and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Rapper Kanye worked with Axel Vervoordt to design the interiors for the family's £16million home, which Kim has previously described as a "minimal monastery" in its style. The décor is white, cream and grey throughout, with wooden accents, including in their open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

Kim lives in a £16million home with her family

However, we have seen splashes of colour in some parts of the house, including the couple's eldest daughter North's bedroom, which is decorated and furnished entirely in a pretty pink hue.

Kim is far from the first famous face to venture into homeware; her friend Chrissy Teigen has her own kitchenware collection, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, which is sold exclusively at Target in the US. The likes of Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore have also launched their own lines of home accessories and furniture in recent years.

