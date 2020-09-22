Outlander star Sophie Skelton has opened up about what she really thinks about her character on the show, Brianna. As the only daughter of Jamie and Claire Fraser, Brianna travels back through time to be with her family, but has had her fair share of difficulties while living in the past.

Speaking to Gold Derby about her opinions on Bree, she explained: "I do think Brianna can be an extremely hard character to peg down. I think to understand her can be quite challenging, so it’s been good for me, for the audience, to finally get inside of Brianna’s head."

She continued: "When we first saw her in season two we only got a snippet of this young, teenage girl. And then spanning into season four, all the scenes with Tobias [Menzies] I loved. Showing the 16-year-old Bree before her father’s death, and how different she was then, and how more light-hearted she was."

Of course, Bree is now a fully-fledged character on the show, and Sophie concluded: "[Season] four was almost setting up for [season] five, and I think now that the audience knows Bree so well, we are really going through the story with her. To see all these things thrown at her and how she deals with them, it’s just been really, really rewarding."

Sophie plays Jamie and Claire's daughter, Brianna

Outlander has currently paused filming ahead of season six due to COVID-19, as Sam Heughan previously said on This Morning: "We were supposed to be shooting right now, obviously things are still slightly up in the air but I'm hopeful that we're going to be back before we know it."

The actor then added that the filming team are currently working out plans to resume filming. "They're putting plans in place, but people can still binge it, it's on Amazon here in the UK so you guys can watch that."

