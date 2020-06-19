Outlander prequel confirmed - get the details Would you want to find out more about Jamie Fraser's mum and dad?

Are you ready for a prequel about Brian and Ellen Fraser? The author of the Outlander series, Diana Gabaldon, revealed to a fan that she is indeed working on a prequel based on Jamie's parents - and we can't wait to read it!

The author replied to a fan tweet, which read: "Have you ever thought of writing a prequel to Outlander about Jamie's parents?" She replied: "Yes. It's in progress."

Diana confirmed that a prequel is in the works

Fans were delighted to hear the news, with one writing: "There are soooo many stories in Diana’s imagination," while another added: "Most excellent news, I did wonder about the Early Years of the Mackenzie children and Jamie's parents. It should be some good reading, looking forward to it!"

Would you like to read more about Brian and Ellen?

