Where is Appropriate Adult character Janet Leach now? Janet has since spoken out about her time with Fred West

Appropriate Adult may have first appeared on screens back in 2011, but the true-crime drama has gripped viewers once again this week after ITV decided to re-air the show. The two-part series, which stars Dominic West and Emily Watson as the lead roles, tells the fascinating story of Janet Leach – a social worker who was brought in to work closely alongside notorious serial killer Fred West to aid him during his criminal investigation.

MORE: Is Appropriate Adult based on a true story?

The drama is based on the true and horrific crimes committed by murderer Fred and his accomplice wife, Rose. But where is Janet now, and what has she said about Fred since the investigation back in the 90s? Find out more below…

Emily Watson plays Janet Leach in the ITV drama

Where is Janet Leach now?

According to a 2011 report in the Daily Mail, Janet remained living in Gloucestershire after the case but it had a detrimental effect on her family. Her husband died in 2010, and her son publically criticised her involvement with Fred and questionable friendship. Janet has four other children with previous partners and also collaborated with ITV to offer advice and guidance on the dramatisation.

MORE: Fans are saying same thing about ITV's Appropriate Adult

The drama originally aired back in 2011

Why was Janet Leach dropped from the investigation?

In the ITV drama, Janet was dropped by senior police officers due to their fear she was growing too close to Fred. Despite her assurance that she was befriending him to get evidence, the police nevertheless told her they no longer required her services. In real life, two years after Fred's suicide, Janet made a complaint to the Court of Appeal stating that she had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the case, however the social worker did not receive compensation.

Janet drew close to Fred West as his 'appropriate adult'

What has Janet Leach said about Fred West since the investigation?

Although Fred committed suicide in 1995 while in prison, the social worker has since spoken out about her story to press. In recent years, she detailed the effect working closely alongside Fred had on her mentally.

"I was desperate. I couldn't sleep at night. I kept having nightmares about all those poor girls in the cellar. But I felt I had to keep talking to Fred. Otherwise, how would their families ever know what had happened to them?"

Dominic West plays Fred West

Janet also stated: "I wanted to get the bottom of how many victims there were for the sake of the families. I could not bear the thought that there was a child buried out there who would not be discovered because I had not listened to what he had to say. I will be haunted for ever by the things he told me. Now I wish I had never taken that 4pm phone call from the police.

"He did tell tales - some hard to believe. But you could not dismiss anything he said because the graves that were discovered were on his information alone. I could not cope with the things he was telling me but I felt I had to carry it through even though I hated it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.