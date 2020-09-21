Where are notorious killers Rose West and Myra Hindley now? Untold Story with Trevor McDonald airs Monday on ITV

Although the names Rose West and Myra Hindley aren't exactly new to the public, a brand new documentary on ITV is set to uncover many unknown facts about the notorious killers that makes their story all the more extraordinary.

The programme, fronted by broadcaster and journalist Sir Trevor McDonald, will document the lives of the killers by interviewing former inmates about the pair that eventually embarked on a romantic relationship while serving time. Want to know more before watching? Here's what we know...

Trevor McDonald will front the new ITV documentary

What is Rose West and Myra Hindley: Untold Story about?

Trevor McDonald interviews ex-inmates of the pair including former Category A prisoners, Marisa Merico and ex-gangster Linda Calvey to gauge what Myra and Rose were like as fellow prisoners. Myra and Rose ended up becoming romantically involved and the two used their murderous temperament to manipulate fellow inmates and officers.

The documentary will also uncover extraordinary and previously unknown details about the women, including how Rose West is reportedly a fan of BBC ballroom competition Strictly Come Dancing.

The programme will also see former inmates interviewed

Why were Rose West and Myra Hindley jailed?

Rose West was jailed in 1995 for the murder of ten young women in her home she shared with her husband Fred, between the years of 1971 and 1987. She is also believed to have killed her step daughter Charmaine. Myra Hindley is notoriously known for being part of the "Moors murders" alongside her then-partner Ian Brady which occured between 1963 and 1965.

Myra died in 2002 and Rose West remains incarcerated

The two became infamous for their heinous crimes and were the centre of global media attention before being reprimanded in October 1965. Together, the two murdered five children and were eventually jailed for their crimes. Myra was incarcerated at a medium-security prison in Suffolk, while Ian was diagnosed as a psychopath and was sent to Ashworth Psychiatric Hospital.

Where are Rose West and Myra Hindley now?

Rose is still incarcerated and serving a life sentence at HM Prison New Hall in West Yorkshire after being convicted for sexual assault and murder. In November 2002, Myra died aged 60 from bronchial pneumonia at West Suffolk hospital.

