Fans are saying same thing about ITV's Appropriate Adult Did you watch the drama?

For viewers that missed out the first time round, ITV re-aired their award-winning 2011 drama Appropriate Adult on Tuesday evening and it seems that many watching at home enjoyed tuning in for the first time.

The two-part series is a dramatisation of the story of social worker Janet Leach, played by Emily Watson, and how she became involved in their case after being hired as an 'appropriate adult' for notorious murderer Fred West during his criminal investigation in 1994.

MORE: Is Appropriate Adult based on a true story?

Emily Watson as Janet Leach

It seems that fans all had similar response to the drama in praising Hollywood actor Dominic West's portrayal as the infamous criminal. One person wrote on social media: "#AppropriateAdult made for interesting viewing tonight, Dominic West was quite convincing as Fred West," while a second person said: "Dominic West deserves as much credit for this as David Tennant received for his portrayal of Dennis Nilsen #AppropriateAdult."

MORE: Viewers criticise ITV documentary Rose West & Myra Hindley: Untold Story

Dominic West as Fred West

Meanwhile, a third person added: "Watching #appropriateadult as I didn't see it first time round, what an opening scene in the Police interview, Fred West so very matter of fact about the most horrific thing, a triumph of acting by Dominic West," as a fourth person simply wrote: "Dominic West - blimey. #AppropriateAdult."

More viewers couldn't believe they had managed to miss the first opportunity to watch the drama when it first aired in 2011. "How did I miss the award-winning #AppropriateAdult the first time round? Gripping true crime drama. Emily Watson and Dominic West are superb," said a fan.

Another, however, had a word of criticism for the actor, writing: "They missed a trick not giving Dominic West the ice blue eyes that were distinctive in Fred #AppropriateAdult."

Viewers had high praise for the drama

In the real West case, Janet was brought in to aid Fred due to his illiteracy and the severity of the charges against him. The social worker knew nothing of the criminal before taking on the job and, as the series portrays, she suffered great distress both during and after the role

Janet ended up spending a total of 400 hours with Fred and he grew attached to her and would refuse to speak to police without her present, leading her to cause controversy by keeping contact with him after her work was done.

However, the social worker was adamant this was due to her keenness to finding out more. On the case, she said in the past: "I was desperate. I couldn't sleep at night. I kept having nightmares about all those poor girls in the cellar. But I felt I had to keep talking to Fred. Otherwise, how would their families ever know what had happened to them?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.