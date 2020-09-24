ITV's Appropriate Adult criticised by Fred West's daughter – find out why The drama first aired back in 2011

The daughter of notorious serial killer Fred West, Anne-Marie Davis, has criticised ITV for their dramatisation, Appropriate Adult. The two-part series, which first aired on the channel back in 2011, told the story of former social worker Janet Leach who acted as the murderer's "appropriate adult" during his criminal investigation.

But his daughter, Anne-Marie, made comments to the Daily Mail at the time of programme's release criticising the show's objective to "make money". "I felt physically sick when I heard about the plans to turn the tragic events which devastated so many people's lives into a TV drama," she said at the time.

"I haven't spoken about this for ten years and the only reason I am speaking now is because I want ITV to realise they will be causing unimaginable distress to the families of the young girls who were murdered." She continued: "No-one should kid themselves, the object of this drama is to make money.

"But the programme makers have to recognise that a lot of vulnerable young women died. They were real people and their loved ones are real people too who are still suffering and their wounds will only be reopened by a TV drama like this."

Anne-Marie's own mother Rena Costello and half-sisters Heather and Charmaine were murdered by the killer who committed more heinous crimes alongside his partner Rose West between the years of 1971 and 1987. Anne-Marie also opened up about the harrowing impact losing her family in such tragic circumstances had on her.

"I will never forget the images of police officers carrying their remains out of 25 Cromwell Street in crates," she explained. "I was only six when I lost my mother Rena after my father murdered her. I was so young I never really got to know her, but I still miss her.

"The following year in 1971, my eight-year-old half-sister Charmaine disappeared and Rose told me she had gone away with my mum."

The drama was re-aired on ITV this week and saw Emily Watson take on the role of Janet, with Dominic West and Monica Dolan playing Fred and Rose West respectively.

