Britain's Got Talent has been lifting spirits up and down the country since it arrived back on screens this month. The talent show, fronted by Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, has seen some incredible acts from magic, dance and singing all show off their best skills to prove they've got Talent.

But who has already made it to the upcoming final? Find out the three acts revealed so far hoping to be crowned this season's champion...

Who has made the Britain's Got Talent final so far?

Steve Royle

Comedian Steve Royle impressed the judges so much with his comedy routine that he was voted through straight to the final. Not only did he crack jokes, but he wowed Amanda, David, Alesha and Ashley with his juggling tricks and dancing, too. On choosing Steve, fellow comedian David said: "I have to go with my heart, people who make me laugh just thrill me to the very core of being so I'm going to go with Steve Royle."

Comedian Steve Royle is in the final

Aaron and Jasmine

Aaron and Jasmine's incredible take on ballroom dancing certainly blew the judges away and can now call themselves finalists. However, it was a stiff competition as Ashley and Alesha voted for other dance group The Coven, but David's vote, and Amanda's as head judge, took lead and Aaron and Jasmine were awarded a spot in the final.

Dancers Aaron and Jasmine

Magical Bones

Last Saturday saw illusionist Richard Essien, known on the show as Magical Bones, land a place in the final after three out of four judges voted him through. Despite head judge Amanda admitting she would have chosen Sirine Jahangir, David, Alesha and Ashley all voted for Magical Bones – much to his delight. The magician also admitted he has a plan for his act during the live final – we can't wait!

Magical Bones is in the final

How many finalists will there be in the Britain's Got Talent final?

Before the live final of Britain's Got Talent, there will be five semi-final shows in total, meaning there are two acts to be named left from the judge's pick, along with the acts being voted for via the public.

When is the Britain's Got Talent live final?

After many changes and drastic measures to comply with coronavirus restrictions, the Britain's Got Talent live final is nearly among us. The final episode in the series will air on 10 October and see one lucky winner bag a £250,000 prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

