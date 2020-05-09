Britain's Got Talent: who's got the Golden Buzzer so far? These acts are heading straight for the final

Britain's Got Talent has been giving us perfect entertainment for the whole family to enjoy every weekend. Watching the many incredible acts to receive a 'yes' from the judges, as well as those that have fallen rather flat, it's been making our Saturday nights a lot more enjoyable. One of the best things about the nation's favourite talent show is the Golden Buzzer that transports acts straight to the live final, which is thought to take place later this year. Nearly all of the four judges, Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, have given away their fast-track final ticket (and Ant and Dec too!) Find out who gave them out below...

David Walliams' Golden Buzzer: Sign Along With Us

David Walliams was the first judge to give away his Golden Buzzer during the audition shows. The actor and comedian was so impressed with the singing and signing group Sign Along with Us, he couldn't resist giving them an instant spot in the final.

Sign Along With Us received David's Golden Buzzer

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer: Fayth Ifil

All four judges were blown away by Fayth Ifil who sang Tina Turner's classic track Proud Mary. But it was Simon who was most impressed and gave her his Golden Buzzer – much to Fayth and her mum's delight!

Singer Fayth wow the judges with her performance of Proud Mary

Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer: Jon Courtenay

It's not just the judges who get to send an impressive act to the final. Ant and Dec also get to choose their favourite, too. This year, the presenting double act were so impressed by comedy singer Jon Courtenay, who sufficiently poked fun at all of the famous panellists, that they couldn't resist giving him the Golden Buzzer.

Comedy singer was Ant and Dec's choice for the Golden Buzzer

Amanda Holden's Golden Buzzer: Honey and Sammy

It didn't take much convincing for Amanda Holden to give her Golden Buzzer to mum and daughter singing duo Honey and Sammy. Amanda, who is a singer herself, was so blown away by the performance which also marked mum Sammy's birthday! Before they began their audition, 14-year-old Honey revealed that her mum had been suffering with cancer for the past two years, which moved many of the judges – before putting on a show-stopping performance which earned them a place in the final.

Mum and daughter Honey and Sammy moved the judges and viewers at home

Alesha Dixon's Golden Buzzer: To be confirmed!

Alesha is the last judge standing to give her Golden Buzzer away, but given that an act has received one each week since the show began, we're hoping we'll see who she gives it to during Saturday's show. Watch this space…

