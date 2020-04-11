Everything you need to know about new series of Britain's Got Talent after future of live shows is confirmed The ITV talent show is back!

Everyone's favourite talent show, Britain's Got Talent, is back and it's just what we need during these uncertain times. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and co are all returning to our screens to judge some of the best talent the UK has to offer. From incredible singers, jaw-dropping stunts to awe-inspiring dance troupes – we can't wait to see what the acts have in store. Due to the audition stages being filmed earlier this year, we're fortunate that we have some episodes to watch while we're all sat in lockdown. But there's been some uncertainty about the future of the live shows. We've got all the information on the new series below…

WATCH: Britain's Got Talent official teaser trailer

When is Britain's Got Talent on?

Britain's Got Talent is now, impressively, on its fourteenth series. The new series begins on Saturday 11 April at 8pm on ITV. However, if you were looking forward to watching Britain's Got More Talent after, then you'll have to jump online. In late 2019, ITV announced that the ITV2 show, fronted by Stephen Mulhern, was no longer airing on TV but being transferred to online, focusing more on social content for their younger audience.

Who is in the line-up of Britain's Got Talent?

You'll be pleased to know that regular faces of Britain's Got Talent are returning to our screens. Viewers can look forward to seeing Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon sat on the panel as they judge who has talent and who, erm, doesn't. But will any of them use their golden buzzer? We can also look forward to welcoming our favourite double act, Ant and Dec, back on our screens.

Simon, Amanda, Alesha and David are back!

What about the live shows of Britain's Got Talent?

After the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the UK, the government and Public Health England enforced strict social distancing guidelines. This therefore meant that recording the live shows for Britain's Got Talent was no longer a possibility. Judge and panellist Amanda recently spoke about the situation on her radio show. The presenter was speaking to fellow radio host Ashley Roberts, who asked: "Have you heard anything else about this?"

Ant and Dec are also back on our screens

To which Amanda responded: "Well, yeah, we got the call over the weekend and I think it's for the best. I mean I think that Ant and Dec did an amazing job of Takeaway on Saturday but I'm not sure our show, I think our show would suffer quite badly from not having a proper audience." The 49-year-old continued: "So yes we have heard it's the autumn [that they will air]. I would say it might be later than September but it's quite a competitive time of year as well so… I'm hoping we can still strip it, strip means we sort of do it every single day like we used to or we might end up doing it over the weekends but it's all still in the running but I definitely think it's for the best."

What can we look forward to in Britain's Got Talent?

The show is famous for its incredible acts that have appeared over the years (Paul Potts, Diversity and Susan Boyle, to name a few). And it looks like this series is going to be no different. According to the show, we can look forward to "a dog act like no other, a motorcyclist who left one of our judges yelping in fear and a magician who had our audience gasping." Bring it on!

