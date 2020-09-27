All you need to know about new ITV drama The Singapore Grip The new drama stars David Morrissey, Charles Dance and Luke Treadaway

A brand new series to get hooked on is exactly what we all need right now, and ITV's The Singapore Grip could be just the ticket. The brand new series, consisting of six episodes, will certainly keep us entertained over the coming weeks as we settle down on a Sunday evening thanks to its gripping plot and stellar cast. Want to know more about the show before tuning in? Here's what we know...

MORE: Jim Carter reveals huge Downton Abbey sequel news – watch here!

What is The Singapore Grip about?

The new drama is based on the 1978 novel of the same name by JG Farrell and is set in Singapore between 1941 and 1942. The show explores and satirises colonial society at the time in the run-up to the Japanese invasion. The official synopsis explains the show as an "epic story" of the Blacketts, a British family living in Singapore during the height of the Second World War.

Luke Treadaway as Matthew Webb

Lead character Matthew (Luke Treadaway) is sent to Singapore when his father is taken ill, and seeks to find out the true meaning of the Singapore grip along the way. Meanwhile, Walter Blackett, who runs half of Mr Webb's business wants to keep things in order.

Who stars in The Singapore Grip?

Luke Treadaway (Fortitude, Ordeal by Innocence) stars as the lead in the series, playing the role of Matthew Webb. Matthew finds himself sent to Singapore in the midst of the second world war when his father is taken ill. His character is "thwarted by the impending threat of war and, being terrified of offending his father’s long-term business partner, the commanding figure of Walter."

David Morrissey as Walter Blackett

Playing the role of Matthew's father is Charles Dance. Having been in the acting world for a number of decades, viewers will instantly recognise Charles. His recent roles include The Crown, Game of Thrones and The Imitation Game. Starring alongside Luke is The Walking Dead and Britannia star David Morrissey as Walter Blackett. Walter is a ruthless rubber merchant who does not see eye-to-eye with Matthew and is determined the future of their firm is secured.

Charles Dance as Mr Webb

Also appearing in the show is Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) as Sylvia Blackett, Georgia Blizzard (Thor: Ragnarok) as Joan Blackett, and Elizabeth Tan (Coronation Street) as Vera Chiang.

What have the cast said about the show?

Appearing on This Morning to discuss the upcoming series, David Morrissey explained why he loved playing the part of Walter Blackett. After Phillip stated to the actor: "You say he's a racist, he's a bigoted, scheming, monstrous character, and you love him?", David responded: But he's very good trade! I do love him actually, I love him in the sense that I loved playing him.

The Singapore Grip is based on the book of the same name

"He was a real challenge to play. I don't think I'd invite him round to my house anytime soon, or invite him to any dinner parties, but he's a great character. I think he's not a terribly unrecognisable character in our world, we watch him through the prism of history."

When is The Singapore Grip on TV?

The six-part series begins on Sunday 27th September at 9pm on ITV.