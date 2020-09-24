Jim Carter reveals huge Downton Abbey sequel news – watch here!

Jim Carter made a very exciting announcement during Thursday's episode of This Morning regarding the future of Downton Abbey. While talking to self-confessed fans of the ITV period drama Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the actor was reminiscing about his time on the show, when he seemed to confirm the prospect of fans seeing the Downton crew reunited once again. Watch the video below to find out…

MORE: Meet Downton Abbey star Jim Carter's family – from co-star wife to children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jim finally talks Downton Abbey 2!

After the actor's huge announcement, Holly and Phillip couldn't resist showing how thrilled they were with the news. Phillip exclaimed: "This is, this is, what a thing to say! What an exclusive! So you have seen the script, everyone's in it now? [Because] in the last one, Maggie [Smith], so Violet was not very well...?"

MORE: Phillip Schofield fights back tears on This Morning as he admits mental health struggles

Before Jim interjected and assured: "I'm not going to give away anything on plot lines." Holly then quipped: "Nice try though, Schofe!" Jim then dramatically disappeared from screen after his video link froze, leading Holly to state: "Is that it? Oh what a cliffhanger!" She went on: "You mustn't ask things like that though, because it's really important not to give it away."

Jim played Carson in the period drama

Defending his question, Phillip then assured: "Hold on a second, he said 'Everyone is back in the film,' but she was terminally ill last time, so obviously she's still hanging on? It's a biggie!" The prospect of a second Downton Abbey film was thrown into question due to the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after Julian Fellowes admitted he was working on a follow-up to the 2019 film.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.