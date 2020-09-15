29 brand new shows to get excited about this autumn From true crime to comedy...

After a particularly bizarre year we don’t know about you but we’re ready to get into our snuggly pyjamas, light a fire and watch all of the amazing new autumn shows that are coming to our screens!

READ: 25 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

With everything from new seasons of hit dramas to brand new comedies, check out our ultimate round-up of great-looking shows that are being released over the next few months...

The Third Day

This is going to be a special one. Starring Jude Law and Naomie Harrie, the story is told over six episodes and in two halves. ‘‘Summer’, follows Sam after he is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast, while ‘Winter’ follows Helen, who also comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The Third Day is available to watch now on Sky and NOWTV

Jude Law and Naomie Harrie star

Des

David Tennant is set to star in this terrifying true-crime story about Dennis Nilsen, a notorious serial killer who was caught - but only after murdering 15 young men by luring them back to this apartment. While we all love David as the Doctor, this role is surely set to send shivers down our spine as we see him in a whole new way.

Des is available on ITV now

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant stars in Des

Julie and the Phantoms

Fancy a musical? This series follows High School student Julie who has lost her passion for music following the death of her mum. However, when three dreamy musician ghosts suddenly appear, they help her relearn her love of music, and begin singing and writing songs again.

Julie and the Phantoms is available on Netflix now

READ: The Duchess viewers are saying same thing about the show - see Katherine Ryan's response!

The Duchess

Katherine Ryan stars in The Duchess, following a “fashionably disruptive single mum” who decides that she is ready for another baby. Since her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love of her life - she debates a second child with her greatest enemy - Olive’s dad. The show is already trending on the streaming service, so catch up and check it out!

The Duchess is available on Netflix now

Have you tried the trending Netflix show yet?

The Singapore Grip

Starring Luke Treadaway, David Morrissey and Charles Dance lead the cast in this new ITV show. The series follows ruthless rubber merchant Walter Blackett, who is head of British Singapore’s oldest and most powerful firm alongside his business partner Webb played by Charles Dance.

READ: Is Netflix's The Old Guard getting a sequel?

With Webb’s health failing, Walter needs to ensure the future of their firm is secure. He decides Webb’s son Matthew is the perfect match for his spoilt daughter Joan. Matthew’s idealism leaves Walter increasingly suspicious as Matthew himself falls under the spell of Vera Chiang, a mysterious Chinese refugee.

The Singapore Grip is available on ITV now

Have you been watching the new series?

I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper makes her TV comeback in the outrageous, filthy but highly addictive drama-comedy I Hate Suzie. Taking on the lead role, Billie plays Suzie Pickles – a former child screen star struggling to cope with her upside-down-turned life after a compromising phone hack. Critics have hailed Billie's performance and the Sky One show as "scabrously funny" – we can't wait to get stuck into this one.

I Hate Suzie is available to watch now on Sky and NOW TV

Billie plays Suzie Pickles

Criminal season two

The first season of Netflix's criminal was a huge hit last year, so it's unsurprising the show is returning for a second instalment! The new episodes will see four brand new cases and four new suspects - including Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, all heading into one room that could change everything. The series will also star Happy Valley actress Katherine Kelly alongside Line of Duty alumni Lee Ingleby and Rochenda Sandall.

Criminal season two is out on 16 September on Netflix

Kit is a guest star in Criminal season two

Ratched

This upcoming psychological thriller looks equally gripping and chilling. Based on the novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, the show tells the story of Nurse Mildred Ratched (played by Sarah Paulson) as she lands a job in a psychiatric hospital, where new and unsettling experiments on the patients are taking place. Mildred beings to infiltrate the system and reveals her darker side that lies within. We can't wait for this!

Ratched is out on 18 September on Netflix

Enola Holmes

Move aside Eleven, there’s a new, precocious Millie Bobby Brown character in town! Enola Holmes introduces us to Sherlock and Mycroft’s genius younger sister, who has an adventure of her own when her mother and best friend mysteriously goes missing. Henry Cavill stars as Sherlock, if you needed more convincing.

Enola Homles is out on 23 September on Netflix

Millie stars as Enola Holmes

Honour

Keeley Hawes fronts this new drama which tells the harrowing true story of the murder of Banaz Mahmood, who was killed by her own family in a so called 'honour' killing for falling in love with the wrong man. Keeley, also known for her roles in The Durrells and Line of Duty, plays DCI Caroline Goode, a police detective who brought Banaz's five killers to justice. A gripping two-part series that you won't want to miss.

Honour comes to ITV in September

Keeley is set to star in the new ITV series

Emily in Paris

This new rom-com series arriving on Netflix very soon has been dubbed a mix between Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada – sounds like a hit already, right? Lily Collins plays the titular role, Emily, a mid-west American girl who moves to the city of love to start a new job but realises the culture clashes can prove challenging. With a gorgeous backdrop, to-die-for fashion and a plot no doubt sure to warm hearts, we cannot wait.

Emily in Paris is out on 2 October on Netflix

Lily Collins stars as fashionista Emily

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Different shows can have different goals. Some want to make you cry, some want to make you laugh, and some want to make you so terrified that you make your housemate check in your wardrobe before you go to sleep. The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor’s predecessor, was an outstandingly good spooky affair, loved by the likes of Stephen King and Quentin Tarantino. As such, we absolutely cannot wait to start the sophomore series, which is loosely based on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

The Haunting of Bly Manor season two is out on 9 October on Netflix

Ready to be scared silly with this new Netflix show?

The Mandalorian season two

Pop baby Yoda into a papoose and prepare yourselves, because Mando is back for the second instalment of this truly terrific Star Wars spin-off. The finale of season one confirmed that, as we all knew, Mando very much loved his adorable baby friend, and agreed to help him find his own species once again while taking on the role of his father. Bring us galaxies far far away and bring us cuteness.

The Mandalorian season two is out on 30 October on Disney+

We can't wait to be reunited with baby Yoda

His Dark Materials season two

Lyra and Pantalaimon are back and they’re not in Oxford anymore, Toto. After following Lord Asriel through the portal to another world, Lyra and Pan find themselves totally alone - until bumping into Will, who also found his way into a parallel world while on the run from the police (after accidentally killing a guy with the help of pet cat). While book readers will already know how the story pans out, we can’t wait to see Philip Pullman’s second novel, The Subtle Knife, unfold on our screens.

His Dark Materials season two is out in November on BBC

Lin Manuel Miranda is set to reprise his role as Lee Scoresby

The Crown season four

Prepare yourselves, because season four of the royal Netflix show sees Gillian Anderson take on Maggie Thatcher as the series looks at the Queen's relationship with Britain's first female Prime Minister. Over with the younger royals, the late Princess Diana makes her debut this season, played by Emma Corrin. Since there’s a fleeting moment of her gown in the trailer, we already know the iconic wedding will be created and we say, bring it on.

The Crown season four is out on 15 November on Netflix

Olivia Colman will reprise her role as the Queen in The Crown

Life

If you were a fan of Doctor Foster (who wasn't?!) then Life could be right up your street. The BBC drama is in fact a spin-off of the popular show which starred Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel. Although Suranne and Bertie aren't returning, Victoria Hamilton (who played the Foster family's neighbour, Annabelle) is reprising her role.

READ: Will there be a season two of Netflix's Away?

Belle, as she's now known, has split up with her husband Neil and has moved away to start a new life. The six-part series, which also stars TV favourites such as Adrian Lester and Alison Steadman, tells the story of five other families who faced difficult challenges and setbacks in both love, health and more.

Life is due out late 2020 on BBC

Will you be watching Life?

The Barking Murders

Although we're very much used to seeing Stephen Merchant in comedy roles such as in The Office and Extras, we can't wait to see the actor take on a more serious, dramatic part. In The Barking Murders, Stephen will play real-life serial killer and attacker Stephen Port, who was also known as 'The Grindr Killer'.

READ: Netflix fans obsessed with Piers Morgan's chilling documentary Killer Women

The drama, which also stars Sheridan Smith as murder victim Anthony Walgate's mother, Sarah Sak, will tell the story from the perspective of the victims and their families. The BBC show will "[focus] on their fight to uncover the truth about what had happened to their lost sons and brothers in the face of a now widely criticised police investigation."

The Barking Murders is expected in late 2020 on BBC

Stephen Merchant stars in the new series

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Ryan Murphy's first two instalments in his American Crime Story dramatised two of the most high-profile cases in modern US history. The first, the trial of O.J. Simpson in The People VS OJ Simpson; and the second, the killing of fashion designer Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Ryan's third instalment will dramatise the impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1997 and the Starr inquiry after his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Beanie Feldstein will play Monica, now 47, who is in fact producing the series, while Clive Owen will play the former president.

The official release for Impeachment: American Crime Story is yet to be confirmed

This is Going to Hurt

Adam Kay's multi award-winning memoir This Is Going To Hurt has been read by more than 1.5 million people in 36 countries and was a Sunday Times bestseller for over eight months. So the fact that it's being made into a TV serious is hardly surprising. For those unaware, the book was a series of diary entries from Adam's former role as a junior doctor in the NHS. "

This Is Going To Hurt is a show about trying to be a good doctor in a system which can sometimes feel like it's working against you. Like the book, the series will depict life on and off the hospital ward with frank and often shocking honesty," the synopsis reads. Olivier Award nominee Ben Whishaw (James Bond, A Very English Scandal) will take on the lead role.

The official release for This Is Going To Hurt is yet to announced

The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe

As a cultural and movie icon, the life and death of Marilyn Monroe has been played out many a time on both the big and small screen. But now, the BBC are set to air a series that will focus on the final six months of her life, leading up to her tragic death in 1962 at the age of 36 after an overdose of sleeping pills. The show will be adapted from segments of Keith Badman's 2010 book The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe, paying particular attention to her relationship with Hollywood studio bosses, former US president John F Kennedy and her death.

The official release for The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe is yet to announced

Roadkill

Hugh Laurie will front this upcoming four-part TV thriller Roadkill as narcissistic Conservative MP, Peter Laurence, whose "public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies." With Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory and Cursed star Shalom Brune-Franklin, this series, due in October, is sure to be a great watch.

Roadkill is coming to BBC this autumn

Hugh will play narcissistic Conservative MP Peter Laurence

The Undoing

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are set to appear in HBO series The Undoing – based on the 2014 novel, You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The drama, set to air at the end of October, focuses on therapist Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) whose life unravels after a series of catastrophic events. Jonathan Fraser, played by Hugh, is an acclaimed paediatric oncologist whose past undergoes scrutiny when he suddenly disappears.

Selena: The series

This Netflix original series will tell the story of the incredible yet sadly short life of Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez. The musician was considered a legend in her time and is one of the best-selling Latin artists of the nineties. In 1994, Selena was tragically shot dead by her friend and former manager. The series, which will portray the singer's rise to fame as well as her death. will star The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos as the lead, as well as Desperate Housewives actor Ricardo Chavira.

Selena is due out this autumn on Netflix

MORE: Lily James wows fans in new official trailer for Netflix's Rebecca

Adult Material

This one is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Hayley Squires plays Jolene Dollar, a mother-of-three and seasoned actress in the adult film industry. The four-part comedy-drama programme is so raunchy, the release was pushed back from the spring to the autumn to allow for a late showing. Rupert Everett and Phil Daniels also star.

Adult Material is expected on Channel 4 this autumn

The Sister

Russell Tovey is set to star in this chilling four-part series following a man desperately trying to escape his past. Written by Luther creator Neil Corss, the synopsis reads: “[The Sister’s] central character is well-meaning but directionless Nathan, who has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he's long worked hard to make recompense.

“Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news….triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.”

The Sister will be released on BBC this autumn

Russell Tovey stars in the upcoming show

Brave New World

Starring Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay, this novel adaptation takes place in a perfect future society where everything from money to monogamy has been abolished to keep peace and harmony. The synopsis reads: “When Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne journey outside the strict social order of New London to the Savage Lands, they encounter an outsider raised beyond the confines of the New World. When they return with their new companion, his arrival threatens to upend the peace and stability of the utopian society.”

Coming soon to Sky and NOW TV

The series is based on the popular novel

Truth Seekers

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, where have you been all our lives?! Their new project sees them as paranormal investigators who “team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the U.K., sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see”. This pair know how to do supernatural comedy (see Shaun of the Dead and Paul), so we expect big laughs for this one!

Coming to Amazon Prime this Autumn

READ: 7 brilliant TV shows and films coming to Amazon Prime Video this Autumn 2020

Best Interests

From His Dark Materials screenwriter Jack Thorne comes this hard-hitting drama which looks at a legal battle between parents of daughter Marnie, who has a life-threatening condition, and the doctors who believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die. As the parents begin the legal process to keep their daughter alive, the drama looks at both sides of the argument.

Coming to BBC in 2020

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.