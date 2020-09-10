ITV release first trailer for new drama Honour starring Keeley Hawes The two-part drama is out later this month

ITV have released a first look trailer at brand new drama Honour starring Keeley Hawes. The two-part series, which is out this month, tells the harrowing true story of the murder of Banaz Mahmood, who was killed by her own family in a so called 'honour' killing for falling in love with the wrong man.

Keeley, also known for her roles in The Durrells and Line of Duty, plays DCI Caroline Goode, a police detective who brought Banaz's five killers to justice. Watch the trailer below...

Honour tells the story from Caroline Goode's perspective who fought to bring justice to the killers of Banaz, who was murdered by members of her family in a so-called 'honour' killing for divorcing her violent and abusive husband and beginning a relationship with another man.

Speaking about her role in the upcoming series in a recent Q&A, Keeley explained the pressure and responsibility she felt while playing DCI Goode and portraying such a harrowing true story on screen.

Keeley Hawes stars as the lead in the drama

She told HELLO! and other press: "We had no idea when we started making the show that lockdown would come about and it would become all the more important to tell this story, and to put it onto the screen, and to educate a mainstream audience."

The actor continued: "With something like this, and especially with this, we were all so mindful that we were dealing with real people – Banaz, Caroline, their families, everybody involved, the team, and so there is that element of course, even more so than probably anything I've ever worked on."

Keeley added: "The responsibility is huge. I felt it every day, I felt it every day since. I really have, I haven’t taken it lightly, and you know you want to do the right thing by everyone involved because it is about those two women. And you want to give Banaz the utmost respect you know, and also by Caroline."

Honour airs on ITV this month.

