Sid Siddiqui talks son Umar being absent from Gogglebox Umar's brother Raza filled in for the absent star

Umar Siddiqui had fans concerned after missing Friday night's episode of Gogglebox, meaning that his brother, Raza, filled in - and plenty of people took to Twitter to query Umar's whereabouts.

One person wrote: "Where’s Umar? Why is Raza standing in? #Gogglebox," while another added: "Catching up with last night's Gogglebox with Stephen phone dying and also where’s Umar I saw @razathejust instead?"

Although it isn't clear why the Derby resident missed the episode, his dad Sid Siddiqui appeared to poke fun at the question, tweeting: "Good question where was Umar? He wouldn’t tell us." Hmm!

Nonetheless, viewers were pleased to see the less known Siddiqui brother join in on the fun, with one writing: "Hang on! That’s a new brother! #Gogglebox," while another added: "Ah yes, the lesser spotted Other Brother #siddiquis oh who cares they’re all legends #gogglebox."

Fans wondered why Umar was absent from the show

The three brothers and their dad are very close, and fans of Gogglebox have been loving seeing Sid back on the show after he was forced to miss the previous series due to lockdown restrictions.

Sid tweeted about his return to the show, writing: "I am blown away with beautiful messages of well wishes & welcome back to join #GOGGLEBOX I am truly touched thank you so much."

Replying to Sid, one person wrote: "Great to see the Siddiquis back on screen. I wish we weren’t left with the cliffhanger about whether the tea was made well or not," to which Sid replied: "Sorry! But please trust me tea was liked very much by the boys."

