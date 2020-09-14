Gogglebox returned to our screens on Friday night - and fans were thrilled by the one main difference between the previous series and the latest one: the return of Sid Siddiqui, Mary and Marina!

READ: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner stuns fans with weight loss

The trio were forced to miss the last series of the show, which aired in early 2020, due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, thanks to the lockdown lifting to an extent, the three fan favourites were able to begin filming again.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Kemps Biscuit Challenge on Celebrity Gogglebox

Fans were thrilled to see their return, with one writing: "So glad to see Mary and Marina back. Missed these too." Another added: "Am sooooo happy that Mary and Marina are back... Yeeeaaahhh. LOVE THOSE LOVELY LADIES."

Sid tweeted about his return to the show, writing: "I am blown away with beautiful messages of well wishes & welcome back to join #GOGGLEBOX I am truly touched thank you so much."

Fans celebrated Mary and Marina's return to the show

Replying to Sid, one person wrote: "Great to see the Siddiquis snack on screen. I wish we weren’t left with the cliffhanger about whether the tea was made well or not," to which Sid replied: "Sorry! But please trust me tea was liked very much by the boys." Another person tweeted: "You’re welcome Sid. You’re one of our favourite families on the show, hasn’t been the same without you."

READ: Gogglebox fans receive update on Mary and Marina amid coronavirus lockdown

The show's creator, Tania Alexander, has been keeping fans updated with how Mary and Marina were getting on in lockdown, and tweeted about her happiness that the show was back on Channel 4. She wrote: "Thanks for watching Gogglers! It’s so GOOD to be BACK! Thanks too for all your lovely messages. See you all next week. Stay safe and have wonderful weekend. #gogglebox."