Gogglebox favourite Baasit Siddiqui has shared an adorable video of his youngest, Theodore, reaching an incredible milestone – he's learned to crawl! The proud dad-of-two, who has appeared on the Channel 4 show since it began in 2013 along with his brother Umar and dad Sid, posted the sweet clip on his Instagram, impressing many followers in the process.

Writing in the caption, Baasit wrote: "Crawling nearly [there] and we're pretty sure he's started to say 'yeah' too. Not bad for his 9 month birthday. Proud of you Theodore xxx." How adorable! Many of Baasit followers couldn't help but gush over the amazing video in the comments section underneath.

Baasit shared the adorable clip to Instagram this week

One person wrote: "Fantastic effort!! Not long now," while a second person said: "Such a cutie!!" Meanwhile, fellow Gogglebox regular Izzi Warner couldn't resist leaving a comment complimenting the little one as she wrote: "Well done little man!" along with some love-heart emojis.

The Siddiqui family are favourites on Gogglebox

Baasit shares two beautiful children, Amelia and Theodore, with his wife Melissa and he often shares gorgeous snaps of the family on the Instagram page he shares with Umar and Sid. Meanwhile, fans of Gogglebox have been loving seeing the Siddiqui family return to their screens, including dad Sid!

Sid had to miss the previous series, which aired earlier this year, due to lockdown restrictions, so his return to the latest series, which started last week, certainly welcomed. Sid tweeted about his return to the show, writing: "I am blown away with beautiful messages of well wishes & welcome back to join #GOGGLEBOX I am truly touched thank you so much."

Replying to Sid, one person wrote: "Great to see the Siddiquis snack on screen. I wish we weren’t left with the cliffhanger about whether the tea was made well or not," to which Sid replied: "Sorry! But please trust me tea was liked very much by the boys." Another person tweeted: "You’re welcome Sid. You’re one of our favourite families on the show, hasn’t been the same without you."

