Gogglebox has come under fire for comments made by the Michael family on the show. According to Ofcom, they had received complaints about Louis and Alex's comments on the show, after they suggested that it wasn't fair to blame young people for the pandemic.

While watching COVID-19 news coverage announcing that new university students were moving into their accommodation, Louis said: "As long as they’re not going clubbing and picking up [people] and taking them back to halls, things will be fine.

"It seems crazy that they were putting out all of these schemes like Eat Out To Help Out and trying basically to get everyone back to normal, and now they’re blaming young people."

Alex replied: "It just seems backwards to me because if there’s small group of people who are at risk of dying, then it should be them self-isolating, not the large group of young people. And also it should be their choice because if they’re aware of the risks and the statistics then it should be their choice whether they isolate or not. But to make everyone else put their lives on hold, it’s ridiculous."

Viewers have complained on Twitter and to Ofcom about the comments

Unsurprisingly, some viewers were less than impressed by the opinions expressed, with one person writing: "What do they think vulnerable people with jobs are supposed to do? If they stay home they won't get paid. So die of Covid or die of starvation?"

Ofcom told The Sun that viewers had complained to say that they felt the comments were "insensitive" to elderly and vulnerable people. The family have yet to address the reports on social media, and are thought to still be appearing on Friday night's show.

