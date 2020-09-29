Everything you need to know about 9-1-1 Lone Star actor Rob Lowe's family The Hollywood star is close to his wife and sons

It won't be long until Rob Lowe returns to our screens in the ever so popular 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1 Lone Star.

And with Deadline reporting that The Kominsky Method’s Lisa Edelstein has joined the cast for season two – as a love interest for Rob's character Owen Strand – it's going to be an interesting season.

While you might be familiar with the Hollywood star's on-screen love life, how much do you know about it off-screen? And did you know that the actor has not one, but two sons?

Who is Rob Lowe's wife?

Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff have been together for nearly 30 years.

Sheryl is a makeup artist, jewellery and fashion designer, having studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in LA.

Sheryl also runs her own business, Sheryl Lowe Jewellery.

The pair first met in 1983 on a blind date, but revisited their romance when they worked together on the movie Bad Influence.

Sheryl was a makeup artist at the time, with Rob playing a main cast member called Alex.

They got married back in 1991 and are parents to two children – Matthew, 27, and John who is 25 years old.

Who are Rob Lowe's children?

Rob and Sheryl share sons Matthew and John.

According to John's Instagram, he is also an actor, and graduated from Stanford University in 2018.

Matthew is a Duke-University graduate and also studied at Los Angeles' Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University.

The pair made their television debut when they joined their father on The Lowe Files in 2017.

Hosted by Rob and his sons, the show looked at unsolved mysteries within the USA.

Speaking about the family venture, the former Parks and Recreation actor told Insider magazine: "It was a great way for me to spend time with my boys and go and look for stuff that we've always talked about together as a family and laughed over and argued over."

