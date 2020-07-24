Jeremy Clarkson is a doting dad to his three children Emily, Katya, and Finlo and on Tuesday he celebrated an exciting milestone. Taking to Instagram, the Grand Tour presenter shared a rare home video to wish his daughter Emily a happy birthday – and it's so sweet. Captioning the post, "Happy Birthday Em," the video shows a young Emily riding her bike towards Jeremy as she shouts: "Here I come! Beep beep daddy!"

The pair clearly share a close bond, and Emily couldn't help but laugh at the heartwarming throwback. Commenting on her dad's post, she replied: "Beep beep daddy," followed by several laughing face emojis. Sending his 2.9million followers into meltdown, Jeremy's fans couldn't help but draw similarities between the TV star and his daughter. "Speed is in the blood of the Clarksons," wrote one. "Speed and power," added another – a reference to Jeremy's signature catchphrase.

When it comes to his three children, Jeremy is undoubtedly a proud father and he often voices his support for them on social media. Earlier this year, he revealed that Emily had got engaged to her boyfriend, posting a sentimental snap of Emily showing off her diamond ring in March which he captioned: "Very very happy father." Delighting fans with the news, one wrote "Huge congratulations," meanwhile another joked "Amazing news! Is he also a petrolhead?"

In another proud moment, back in November 2019, Jeremy took to Instagram to reveal that Emily would be running the New York Marathon. Posting a photo as he enjoyed a dinner date with his daughter ahead of the big event, Jeremy wrote: "And today, my brilliant daughter is running the New York marathon. Go girl."

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jeremy has been making sure to catch up with his children at a safe distance. Sharing a sweet snap of his kids in April, the presenter revealed that he had spent his 60th birthday with his nearest and dearest, writing: "Keeping our distance in the house that isn't built. Best 60th ever."

