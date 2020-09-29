Mandy Moore gives fans sneak peek inside tranquil home where she'll raise her baby boy Their baby is due in 2021

Mandy Moore has just revealed the exciting news that she's pregnant with her first child and now we can see inside the home where she'll raise her bundle of joy.

The pregnant actress, 36, is expecting a boy with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and it looks like they are going to be very happy in their LA lap of luxury.

Mandy and her musician beau often delight their fans by posting duets on social media and in the process they’ve given their followers a glimpse at their beautiful home.

Situated high on a hill in Pasadena, California, Mandy and Taylor’s plush pad has sweeping views and a lush, green garden, with large trees to offer shade from the hot sun.

They have a gorgeous swimming pool and are away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Mandy - whose home even featured in Architectural Digest - previously revealed what appealed to her most about the place where she'll bring up her family.

Mandy and Taylor adore their home

"We fell in love with the views, the pool, the yard, basically the whole energy of the place," she told AD.

It appears to be a place of tranquility, which will no doubt be rocked a little by the arrival of their first child - but in the best way possible.

Their home is so tranquil

The happy couple shared their news on Instagram with a sweet snapshot of Taylor cradling Mandy's tiny baby bump.

They captioned the photo: "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021."

Mandy's pregnancy hasn't been all fun and games so far though. She shared a video on Instagram story revealing the first 15 weeks have been "tough".

Mandy and Taylor can't wait to become parents

She said her love of coffee has gone out the window and at times she can’t even bear Taylor eating in the same room as her.

"I still can’t think about some things or look at them in the fridge," she said of her food aversions, before adding: "I can’t look at food, I can’t snell food, I can’t think about food."

Hopefully, things will improve from here on out.

