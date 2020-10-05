Viewers are divided over ITV drama The Singapore Grip Are you watching the series?

ITV's new drama series The Singapore Grip has certainly got viewers talking since its first episode aired last month. Not only has the ambiguous title left a few eyebrows raised, but the plot and cast has sparked much conversation.

But while many are full of praise for the programme, which stars David Morrissey, Charles Dance and Luke Treadaway, some watching at home have a few complaints.

ITV's drama has divided fans

Many gave their verdict via social media over the weekend. One person wrote: "A shame that #thesingaporegrip doesn't live up to the book - or maybe it's the advert to programme ratio on the itv player that's killing it!?"

A second person tweeted: "My patience with #thesingaporegrip is really getting very thin. Horrible characters, very little about the war in the Pacific which is kind of a big thing considering where the series is set! Very disappointing so far."

Luke Treadaway stars as the lead in The Singapore Grip

However, others are enjoying the show. One person commented: "#thesingaporegrip captures this sentiment of self-belief/arrogance that seems to have been pervasive then. It's a satire of the time which I think is captured well. It's also good to see a Far East person play a major character in a mainstream production. That's still rare."

Another viewer at home was getting into the plot, writing: "I love how the episode ends with Matthew's truth bomb! #TheSingaporeGrip."

The series is based on the 1978 novel of the same name by JG Farrell and is set in Singapore between 1941 and 1942. The drama explores and satirises colonial society at the time in the run-up to the Japanese invasion.

The six-part drama series is available on the ITV Hub

The official synopsis explains The Singapore Grip as an "epic story" of the Blacketts, a British family living in Singapore during the height of the Second World War.

Luke Treadaway (Fortitude, Ordeal by Innocence) stars as the lead in the series, playing the role of Matthew Webb. Matthew finds himself sent to Singapore in the midst of the Second World War when his father is taken ill.

Starring alongside Luke is The Walking Dead and Britannia star David Morrissey as Walter Blackett, a ruthless rubber merchant who does not see eye-to-eye with Matthew and is determined the future of their firm is secured.

