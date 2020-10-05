Viewers saying the same thing about BBC's Us episode three Have you been enjoying the BBC drama?

Are you enjoying the BBC drama Us? The story follows the hapless Douglas who, desperate to save his marriage, embarks on a tour of Europe with his wife and son - to disastrous effect.

While episode two saw viewers become increasingly frustrated with Connie and Albie, episode three saw a very different attitude. See what viewers were saying here...

WATCH: Douglas is starting to drive viewers mad in Us

Taking to Twitter, several fans pointed out that Douglas was now the unreasonable one in the trio, with one person writing: "Douglas is so daft..can't you see what's right under your nose?!" Another person added: "Douglas knows how to bring down a conversation #BBCUs."

Have you been enjoying the BBC series?

Speaking about the character, played a Tom Hollander, a third person wrote: "I’m really enjoying #Us but I can’t help thinking that Douglas comes across as a manic depressive rather than a geography and science nerd."

While Tom plays the older version of Douglas, Iain De Caestacker plays the younger incarnation of the role, and opened up about working out the character with his co-star. He said: "We met a few times before we started shooting. Partly to work out make-up and costume decisions but also to discuss the character too. Tom was incredibly kind with his advice and sharing his thoughts for the character, which were invaluable, and that continued throughout filming as well.

The show's finale will air on Sunday

"I even remember one day we were filming our wedding scenes and both Gina and I were feeling nervous. Tom had finished filming for the day but he went home, picked up a bottle of champagne for us and gave us a little glass to calm our nerves. Then he stuck around while we filmed the scene and gave us some really helpful notes and ideas."

