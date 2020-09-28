BBC's Us viewers saying the same thing after episode three David Nicholls' bestselling novel has been adapted for BBC

Us viewers took to Twitter to say the same thing after episode three of the BBC drama - but do you agree? Taking to the social media site following the latest episode on Sunday night, one person wrote: "Just ditch your family, Tom Hollander, they're insufferable. #Us."

Another added: "Are we supposed to be on the son and mother’s side? I am TOTALLY with Tom Hollander. The son’s behaviour is appalling. Selfish, boorish lout." A third person tweeted: "Poor Douglas. He’s a good guy. #Us."

WATCH: Viewers are loving BBC's Us

Tom Hollander plays the role of Douglas, while Iain De Caestecker stole the show as a young incarnation of the character.

Speaking about the role, Tom previously explained: "Douglas Petersen is a man whose wife wants to leave him but he doesn’t want to be left. His son Albie gets on much better with his mother than he does with his father. Right at the beginning of the story, Douglas is told that his wife thinks their marriage is over. Their son is about to go to art college and they have spent months planning an art tour of Europe."

Fans seem to be on Douglas' side in the drama

Iain added: "One of the interesting things about young Douglas is that on the surface, and perhaps unlike Connie, he hasn’t changed so much from then until now. But, the more we learn, we see that Douglas has actually changed more than he realises."

Tom Hollander plays Douglas in the hit new show

Tom also opened up about the incredible filming locations, explaining: "It was wonderful to be shooting in the actual places. It was particularly magical as we had access to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, a couple of rooms in the Louvre in Paris for an afternoon, the glorious Joan Miro Fundacion in Barcelona for a day and in our very own National Gallery." Sounds amazing!

