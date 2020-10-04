Us star Iain De Caestecker reveals surprising detail about BBC drama Did you notice anything different about the actor in the new drama?

Viewers have been loving BBC's Us, with Iain De Caestecker being something of a breakout star on the show. The actor plays the younger incarnation of Tom Hollander's character, Douglas, and opened up about the surprising way they made the pair look similar.

READ: Viewers are saying the same thing about BBC's Us

Chatting to the BBC, the Agents of SHIELD actor revealed that he actually wore prosthetics to look more like Tom. Did you notice?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying this charming drama?

He explained: "Our great make-up artist Lucy Cain suggested a prosthetic nose. It was quite an understated prosthetic which covered only the tip of my nose but cleverly bridged the gap between us in a subtle way. We also experimented with wigs briefly but I ultimately had time to grow my hair out a little longer."

Iain wore a prosthetic on his nose for the role

The actor also spoke to Tom about the role, saying: "We met a few times before we started shooting. Partly to work out make-up and costume decisions but also to discuss the character too. Tom was incredibly kind with his advice and sharing his thoughts for the character, which were invaluable, and that continued throughout filming as well.

MORE: 29 brand new shows to get excited about this autumn

MORE: The shocking moment Chris Watts' guilt was revealed in Netflix's American Murder

"I even remember one day we were filming our wedding scenes and both Gina and I were feeling nervous. Tom had finished filming for the day but he went home, picked up a bottle of champagne for us and gave us a little glass to calm our nerves. Then he stuck around while we filmed the scene and gave us some really helpful notes and ideas."

Iain plays young Douglas on the show

Fans have been loving Iain's performance, with one tweeting: "I have so many questions about Iain De Caestecker's accent for #Us. First, HOW. And follow up to that HOW... did he get his accent/voice to match Tom Hollander's so exactly? H O W."

READ: Meet the cast of new BBC drama Us

Another person added: "Watching #Us gotta say Iain is a great actor. Loved the dinner scene, laughed out loud and gotta love that he's a scientist again. Plays those roles really well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.