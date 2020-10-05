Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Emily in Paris Everyone also seems to be watching the show in 24 hours!

Emily in Paris landed on Netflix on Friday, and it seems that viewers of the new show are all pretty much saying the same thing! The series saw fans binge-watching the show in one day, while still receiving somewhat mixed reviews.

One person tweeted: "Lily Collins is at once completely unconvincing but also absolutely perfect in Emily in Paris which I inexplicably finished in 24 hours," and a fellow Twitter user replied: "Why are we all finishing it in one day this is the universal experience."

Another person wrote: "Emily in Paris was so annoying I can't wait for more episodes," while a fourth person tweeted; "Did I finish watching #EmilyInParis in less than 24 hours?! YES I DID! Such a good show on @netflix it’s like ‘Sex And The City’ and ‘Gossip Girl’ had a baby... I’m ready for season two. P.S. I need that phone case!! The case for iPhone 11 sold out."

So what is the new show about? Netflix's official synopsis reads: "Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

"Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances."

Speaking about the role, Lily told Refinery29: "Emily, like myself and so many of my friends, grew up loving Sex and the City and admired Carrie Bradshaw. She would find it a huge compliment to be in the same sentence as her."

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper in the new show

We really wanted to make sure that it wasn’t recreating Carrie because Carrie is Carrie. And how can you recreate that? We wanted Emily to kind of stand-alone as Emily. If you really pick apart the storylines and the characters, they really are so different in a lot of ways."

