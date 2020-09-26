Lily Collins announces she is engaged with incredible photos The actress shared the news on Instagram

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are engaged!

The actress shared the news on Friday, posting a series of photos of herself and her new fiancé against the most incredible mountainous backdrop.

"I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..." the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman wrote alongside a photo of herself and Charlie sharing a kiss.

In a second photo, 37-year-old Charlie could be seen bending down on one knee as he popped the question, and in a third Lily, 31, showed off her jaw-dropping pink diamond ring.

Lily shared the incredible news on Instagram

It wasn't long before famous faces and fans alike flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

Ashley Tisdale wrote: "Congrats!" while Skins star Kaya Scodelario added: "Yeayyy I’ve been waiting to see this post! Congratulations."

Many of Lily's fans left messages including: "I couldn't be more happy for you both", "Amazing news, you deserve it" and "So happy for you."

The photos Lily and Charlie shared are stunning - look at that ring!

Director Charlie also shared the news on his own social media page, writing: "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

The famous couple revealed to the world that they were an item in 2019, and Lily opened up two years prior, in 2017, about her desire to find the right person.

Speaking about love during an interview with Sunday People, the Mirror Mirror star said: "I’ve learned a lot about myself because of the relationships that haven’t worked out.

"I’ve had some good and some bad relationships. I want someone to make me laugh. I need to just be enough for someone. I would like to be -accepted in my pyjamas or wearing something glamorous."

