The one detail you may have missed from Netflix's American Murder: The Family Next Door The Netflix documentary tells the story of the Watts murders

If there's one documentary on Netflix that everyone is talking about right now, it's American Murder: The Family Next Door. The shocking true crime programme tells the story of Shanann Watts, who was tragically murdered along with her unborn son and two daughters at the hands of her husband, Chris Watts.

Plenty of fans have been naturally shocked and appalled by the documentary, but equally gripped and fascinated. However, there's one detail that you may have missed from the show.

WATCH: Official trailer for shocking new documentary American Murder

After Chris Watts was brought in by authorities for questioning, he faced a polygraph test to decipher whether he was guilty or not. Although the test results themselves were not able to be used in a court of law as evidence, his results alone were enough to shock authorities and eventually lead to his confession.

Chris Watts murdered his wife Shanann and their two daughters

In the documentary, a short amount of time from the testing process was shown for timing purposes, but the interview in fact lasted seven hours. In addition, Chris' results were not only negative, they were shockingly low.

According to reports, he scored a minus 18, when the average score to indicate when a person is lying is around the minus four mark.

The true-crime documentary has both shocked and gripped fans

After his results, the murderer eventually then confessed to killing his wife, Shanann. Chris was subsequently arrested and questioned before being charged with their murder.

He later admitted to killing Shanann and their two daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, and he was sentenced to five life sentences.

He is now serving his life sentence without the possibility of parole at the maximum-security facility, Dodge Correctional Institution. Although Chris isn't allowed to watch the documentary, according to People, he is aware of it. An insider told the site that he is curious about it and that it "makes him feel a lot of shame".

