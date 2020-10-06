Shanann Watts' family react to Netflix's American Murders: The Family Next Door Netflix worked with Shanann's family while making the documentary

American Murders: The Family Next Door is one of Netflix's most popular shows right now, and follows the investigation into the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste.

It was eventually confirmed that Chris Watts, Shanann's husband, had killed his pregnant wife and daughters. So how did Shanann's family react to the show being made? Find out here...

WATCH: Chris Watts was an instant suspect in the disappearance of his wife and children

While most of her family isn't on social media, her brother Frankie praised the show and encouraged people to watch it. Posting on Facebook, he wrote: "I highly recommend watching this. It’s on Netflix. The director made sure we were a part of the whole process and we met the whole team personally.

"They made sure we were okay with them making this before they even started, unlike Lifetimes horrible movie. This documentary gives my sister a voice and she speaks throughout it. It also shows what her life was like before he came along and how happy she was with her beautiful family until he cheated and turned into a different person and became that monster."

Shanann's brother has praised the documentary's portrayal of his sister

He later added: "How crazy that even Kylie Jenner watched it and shared this on her Instagram. My sister is an inspiration to millions of people all over the world and I’m honoured to be her little brother. She’s still changing lives and I couldn’t be more proud."

Viewers were deeply impressed by the actions of the couple's neighbour Nate Trinastich and Shanann's friend Nickole Atkinson during the documentary, as Nickole raised the alarm of Shanann's disappearance within hours of her murder, while Nate alerted police that Chris was acting suspiciously.

Chris is currently serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole

Praising Nickole, one person tweeted: "The MVP of #AmericanMurder. She knew something was wrong within a few hours. She is the reason Chris Watts didn’t have a window of time to do ANYTHING." Another added: "Chris & Shanann’s neighbour saying only hours after the murder that Chris 'ain’t acting right' was absolutely W I L D with what we know now in hindsight."

