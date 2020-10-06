Hollywood stars who love the Great British Bake Off Check out the stars who have revealed their love of The Great British Bake Off!

The Great British Bake Off always gets people talking, and fans regularly take to social media to share their thoughts on the popular baking show. Since celebrities, from reality show stars to Hollywood A-listers, also get the occasional downtime, it isn't surprising that many of them have caught onto the brilliance of the quintessentially British show.

READ: The Great British Bake Off viewers had all the jokes about Biscuit Week

From across the pond, where it is called The Great British Baking Show (for some reason) check out the biggest famous fans of GBBO...

David Schwimmer

Friends star David, who is best known for playing Ross Geller in the longrunning sitcom, has admitted that he adores the baking show. Chatting to the Radio Times, he explained: "I love it. There’s such a good spirit on that show. It’s competitive, but everyone’s so lovely with each other. It's so not American." So we'll be seeing him on a celebrity special soon, right?!

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson

The Rock has revealed that he would love to take part in the Great British Bake Off. The actor, who is best known for his roles in Fast and Furious and Moana, has opened up about the hit Channel 4 baking show. Chatting to the Daily Star, he said: "Baking is something I am really fascinated by, mainly because I love to eat the finished product. I would do Celebrity Bake Off if I wasn't shooting a movie – especially if it was for charity."

MORE: Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

MORE: Inside the houses of Great British Bake Off stars Paul, Prue, Noel and Matt

MORE: Meet the new Great British Bake Off contestants

The Rock wants to take part in Bake Off

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan shot to fame as all of our favourites on the popular reality show Queer Eye, and recently surprised fans when he marked his return from the Emmy Awards, where Queer Eye won three awards, by tucking into some food and watching Bake Off. He captioned the video: "Celebrating the best way I know how."

Jonathan watched Bake Off after the Emmys

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress is undeniably a huge fan of the show, and was crushed when Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins and Mary Berry announced that they were leaving the show in 2016. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, she said: "I am really upset about it. I'm sad. But it's great that it immediately turned Mel and Sue into folk heroes and we're all so proud of Mary who followed them. And of course Paul stayed – with his bread and his goatee."

Snoop Dogg

The rapper has revealed that he's a huge fan of the show, and has a particular soft spot for Mary Berry! Chatting to the Daily Star about the competition, he said: "The guy is cool but it's all about my home girl Mary. You know she is the boss… You know, I've been known to do a little baking in my time. I guess you could say my speciality was brownies- just maybe not the kind Mary Berry is used to."

Snoop Dogg loves Bake Off

Teri Hatcher

Teri is such a huge fan that she even appeared on the charity special! The former Desperate Housewives star said: "I was so excited [to be involved], my daughters and I were such huge fans. We get it on Netflix – I've been known to just sit there for a whole weekend and just watch it. I am just obsessed." She jokily added: "Soggy bottom doesn't really translate. Well it does because even in America you're pretty sure you don't want one."

Teri appeared on the charity version of the show

Abbi Jacobson

Abbi is one of the stars of the popular US comedy Broad City, and a massive Bake Off fan to boot! The actress shared a clip of the 2016 contestant Val's speech after she left the tent on Instagram on Tuesday, and captioned the sweet post: "This show makes me happy. #Val #thegreatbritishbakeoff."

Amy Schumer

The Trainwreck actress called the show "true joy" while commenting on Abbi's Instagram post, writing: "Um yes. Hello. True joy. I would like to sit and watch this together please." Amy also shared a snap of herself meeting last year's winner, Candice Brown, writing: "Star struck as f @candicebrown I love her. She has a book coming out too! #comfort #greatbritishbakingshow ahhhhh!!!!!!"

Amy asked for a snap with Candice

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is reportedly a big fan of the show, and always records the episode. An insider told The Sun: "She's obsessed. After recently binge-watching the last series she's now loving the current one, especially queen judge Mary Berry. GBBO's giving her new ideas for recipes in the kitchen which she's already been trying out." The source that the Look What You Made Me Do singer discusses each episode with Lorde, adding: "Taylor and Lorde chat about the show on the phone, then compare and contrast their own attempts. Both fancy themselves as potential bakers."

Taylor is said to enjoy the show

Lorde

The Green Light singer confirmed that she adores the show while chatting to Jo Wiley on BBC Radio 2. She said: "That's my favourite thing in the whole world! I've just started watching it... I'm obsessed with Great British Bake Off.I don't know why it's so good but it's so good! It's so comforting."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.