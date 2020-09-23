Fans give their verdict on Bake Off's new host Matt Lucas What did you think of Matt on the show?

The brand new series of the Great British Bake Off arrived on Tuesday evening and it's safe to say it was the tonic we all needed. Twelve hopeful contestants entered the tent for the very first time ready to take on the baking challenges set by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

But the bakers weren't the only new faces – actor and comedian Matt Lucas made his debut as new host of the Channel 4 show, and it seems he proved a big hit with viewers!

After a hilarious opening sketch which saw the actor poke fun at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus briefings, plenty took to social media to praise the new addition to the show.

One person commented: "When I thought the @BritishBakeOff couldn't get any more joyous they add a pinch of @RealMattLucas and just for an hour everything suddenly felt right with the world. #BakeOff #GBBO."

Viewers are loving Matt as new host alongside Noel Fielding

A second person echoed these thoughts, tweeting: "What an opening to the Great British Bake Off and a sensational impression of Boris from @RealMattLucas! #GBBO." A third added: "Yep, I'm on board with Matt Lucas as the new #GBBO presenter," while another simply gushed: "Ok. I already love Matt Lucas #GBBO."

The first episode of the new series certainly didn't disappoint. Viewers saw the bakers take part in cake week as they battled for star baker and for Prue and Paul's approval.

The comedian and actor replaced Sandi Toksvig on the show

The contestants were challenged with making a Battenberg cake, pineapple upside down cake for the technical challenge, and a cake-bust of their heroes for the showstopper, which saw some interesting results.

When the news was announced earlier this year that Matt would be entering the tent, he gushed: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television." He added further: "I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue, and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

