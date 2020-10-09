Fans react to Rowan's farewell letter in The Great British Bake Off Were you sad to see him leave the Bake Off tent?

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice will welcome Rowan onto the show on Friday, as the baking contestant was the latest person to leave the show. While we're expecting plenty of laughs in the episode, it was sad to see the fan favourite be eliminated from the competition - and fans were particularly devastated when they read his handwritten letter to viewers following his exit.

READ: The Great British Bake Off viewers had all the jokes about Biscuit Week

The letter, which was posted on the Bake Off's official Twitter account, read: "Late last year I decided it was time for an adventure, so filled in the Bake Off application and so began an amazing journey - the trip of a lifetime! What an extraordinary experience in this most extraordinary of years!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas does pitch-perfect impression of Boris Johnson

"Although it was fabulously harder work than I could ever have imagined (the in-tent baking is just the tip of a very large iceberg), and it has always been my weakness to give myself impossibly ambitious goals, I have loved every bit of this marvellous opportunity."

MORE: Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

MORE: Inside the houses of Great British Bake Off stars Paul, Prue, Noel and Matt

MORE: Meet the new Great British Bake Off contestants

Speaking to his fellow contestants, he added: "As for the other contestants, it has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside such talented and lovely people. I never once felt that we were competing against one another - our only adversary was the clock!"

Were you sad to see Rowan go?

Alongside gifs of people crying and waving goodbye, one fan tweeted: "What a lovely thing to do, and as a good, old fashioned, handwritten letter too! Your enthusiasm but calm approach will be missed!" Another added: "Rowan is the man we all aspire to be lime when we’re older. Totally unflappable with a brilliant imagination. Sad to see him go."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.