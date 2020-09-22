Former Great British Bake Off Show star talks 'PTSD' from show for sad reason Dan Beasley-Harling starred on the show back in 2018

Great British Bake Off is nearly back on our screens, but a former star has taken to Twitter to speak out about the social media dangers of starring on the show.

READ: Meet the new Great British Bake Off contestants

Dan Beasley-Harling, who starred in series nine of the beloved Channel 4 show back in 2018, tweeted: "Going through the #GBBO. Instagram and seeing that the bakers have unbalanced likes on their photos is bringing back the PTSD. It sucks that everyone gets instantly judged on their surface. Hoping for more kindness in the comments this year, he said hopefully."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Bake Off trailer sums up lockdown perfectly - have you watched it yet?

One of his followers replied: "I wouldn't hold your breath. It's mad how a show about baking can create a fandom full of judgement and negativity. I remember last year when Rosie got a TONE of abuse online for literally no reason whatsoever."

Dan responded: "Yeah. I love Rosie, she’s really funny. The public often pick a target and then it becomes ‘safe’ for everyone else to go after them for no reason. Mob mentality is the worst."

He added: "Reality TV is wonderful for the people who get a favourable edit and/or public adoration, and a living nightmare for those who don’t."

Dan warned about trolls ahead of the new Bake Off series

The new series is set to air on Tuesday night, and will see the return of leading judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, as well as welcoming comedian Matt Lucas take the helm as brand new co-presenter opposite Noel Fielding. Matt will be taking over from Sandi Toksvig after the presenter announced she was leaving the show earlier this year.

READ: The Great British Bake Off's trailer is here - and sums up lockdown perfectly

Are you looking forward to the new series?

Speaking about his new stint on Bake Off, the Little Britain star said: "I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the most delicious show on television." He added further: "I can't wait to break bread with Noel, Prue, and Paul and meet the brilliant bakers. And bearing in mind my love of cake, I've already ordered some much larger trousers in anticipation. See you in the tent!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.