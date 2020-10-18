How to apply for beloved show Garden Rescue

Garden Rescue is a much-loved show which sees Charlie Dimmock, the Rich Brothers and Arit Anderson go head-to-head to create stunning landscapes for participants - but how can you get involved? Find out more information on how to apply here...

Unfortunately, the applications are currently closed, but since they haven't looked for new participants since December 2019, here's hoping that they reopen very soon! The website reads: "Have you got money put aside for garden work that you've been planning for ages, but you just don't know where to start?

"Do you know what you want from your garden but don't know how to get it? Would you love the opportunity to see two of our Garden Rescue presenters, Charlie Dimmock, one of TV’s most popular gardeners, the RHS Chelsea gold medal-winning Rich brothers and award-winning Arit Anderson, pitch against each other to build your dream garden?" Keep an eye out on the application website here.

If you can't bear to wait, you can hire the Rich Brothers' landscaping company instead! Their website for Rich Landscapes reads: "We believe in a fusion between landscape and architecture. An important relationship that encourages a more rounded approach to an outdoor lifestyle, creating not only beautiful but practical spaces, inspiring people to use their gardens."

Would you like to go on the show?

You can send an enquiry via their website, however, they have issued a disclaimer about Garden Rescue which reads: "Please note that the budgets seen on the show are not representative of projects undertaken by Rich Landscapes. As a small company we need to ensure that the project is viable for design, build and management."

