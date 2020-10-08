Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shares adorable new photo to mark daughter's first birthday The BBC presenter is a proud dad-of-one

Garden Rescue's Harry Rich delighted his fans recently when he shared a gorgeous new photo of his daughter, Indigo, to mark her first birthday.

The TV presenter, who appears on the BBC daytime show with his brother David and former Ground Force star Charlie Dimmock, uploaded the cute snap on his Instagram showing little Indigo sat on his lap with a big smile on her face.

The father-of-one simply wrote in the caption: "Indigo - Age 1", along with a red love-heart emoji and fans were quick to comment gushing on the gorgeous photograph.

Harry Rich posted this adorable picture of his daughter recently

One person wrote: "Tooooo cute!!! And naturally she's in floral trousers! Happy birthday little one!!" as another said: "Happy Birthday Indigo. Fabulous picture!" Meanwhile a third quipped about Harry's day job, writing: "The next edition to Garden Rescue!"

The presenter and garden expert, who runs his own landscape company with his brother alongside their commitments on the BBC show, likes to keep his private life largely out of the spotlight, although he does occasionally share photos of his family on social media.

Harry with brother and co-star David and Charlie Dimmock

Posting back in April, Harry uploaded another sweet photo where he could be seen lying down on the sofa as his baby daughter sits on top of him. The Garden Rescue star captioned the picture: "Saturday morning Indigo."

Harry lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his daughter and wife, Sue, a yoga instructor. Last year, he told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home.

"It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

