Sad news for BBC's Garden Rescue – get the details The daytime show is a favourite among viewers

BBC's daytime show Garden Rescue is hugely popular with horticulture lovers thanks to its incredible transformations and its loveable team, Charlie Dimmock and Harry and David Rich. So it's no wonder that the gardening show was nominated for a TV Choice Award back in May 2020.

Garden Rescue has a huge fan base

Taking to Twitter at the time, the production company that creates Garden Rescue, Spun Gold TV, wrote: "We're incredibly proud to announce Spun Gold TV have been shortlisted for THREE TV Choice Magazine awards! [including] Best Daytime Show - Garden Rescue."

Unfortunately, however, the BBC show didn't make it to the final four nominees before the winner was revealed this week. The final four shows were The Chase, Loose Women, Good Morning Britain and This Morning, with the latter then revealed as the winner.

Despite missing out on the TV award, Garden Rescue remains the go-to show for fans and many are eagerly awaiting the sixth series, which is due to resume production later this year.

The show is due to start production again later this year

Shortly before series five (filmed last year) was aired in May, the Twitter account for the gardening programme confirmed to followers when new episodes were likely to be released in light of restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. They tweeted: "Like many TV productions Garden Rescue is currently on hold.

"We are hoping to resume production later in the year. In the meantime applications are currently closed. We are however hoping to make a couple of exciting announcements over the coming weeks so watch this space!"

The news of its return was welcomed by fans of the show, with many taking to the replies to share their excitement. One person simply wrote: "Can't wait!" while another added: "Easily the best programme on telly for me. All the designers are incredibly talented people. This is the only programme series, I don't mind watching repeat after repeat."

