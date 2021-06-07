Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shows off incredible hidden talent

Harry Rich and his brother, David, are fondly known as the Rich Brothers on Garden Rescue thanks to their cheeky-chappy nature and their horticulture expertise. But it seems that Harry has more than just gardening skills up his sleeve - the presenter is a keen artist.

MORE: Why the Rich Brothers and Arit Anderson are leaving Garden Rescue

The father-of-one, who has appeared on the BBC show since 2016 but is due to leave after the current series, has occasionally posted some snaps of his painting on Instagram, wowing his followers in the process.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock and the Rich brothers are popular on Garden Rescue

Taking to social media, many fans have commented on Harry's posts, complimenting him on his skills. One person wrote underneath his painting 'Daffodil II' stating: "Absolutely love this!," while another wrote: "It looks amazing against that stunning stone backdrop." A third simply gushed: "Gorgeous!"

MORE: Garden Rescue presenter Harry Rich shares gorgeous new photo of wife and daughter

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock speaks openly about benefits of gardening for mental health

The presenter gets high praise from his followers

By the looks of his posts on Instagram, the budding artist paints at his home in Brecon Beacon where he lives with his wife, Sue, and their daughter Indigo. The Garden Rescue star occasionally shows off pictures of his gorgeous family, too, including this sweet snap of him with his daughter.

In the image, posted in April 2020, the father-of-one can be seen lying down on the sofa as his baby daughter sits on top of him. The Garden Rescue star captioned the picture: "Saturday morning Indigo."

Harry with his brother and Garden Rescue co-star David

Meanwhile, Harry and his brother are set to be leaving Garden Rescue once series six comes to an end. The BBC confirmed that the pair and Arit Anderson would not be returning for series seven in 2022, but three new presenters would be appearing instead.

A statement released in May said: A statement read: "Arit Anderson and the Rich brothers have decided to leave the programme after this year, however, they will continue to feature in the latest series starting this month."

Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull are set to join Charlie for series seven onwards. Alex McLead, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, said: "I am so excited to welcome Lee, Chris and Flo to our Garden Rescue family and I can’t wait for viewers to enjoy their fantastic garden designs.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.