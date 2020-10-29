Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert panics while filming - find out why Ralf Little caught his co-star Josephine Jobert's hilarious reaction

Since Death in Paradise is filmed in the Caribbean, needless to say there are lots of wonderful things about the show - from the gorgeous weather to the stunning scenery.

MORE: Death in Paradise almost didn't include major part of show

However, Ralf Little revealed a major downside to filming the series on Instagram after capturing the moment that his co-star, Josephine Jobert, panicked after seeing a huge spider.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shares clip of Josephine freaking out - find out why

In the video, Ralf zooms into the spider as Josephine can be heard screaming in the back, and saying: "Oh that was on your chair. Josie, you were sitting on that!" He captioned the video: "Josie LOVES nature," complete with a wide-eyed emoji and a laughing crying emoji.

Fans were quick to empathise, with one writing: "Poor thing! Josie, not the spider." Another added: "OMG...I hate spiders....I would have freaked out to see that." A third person commented: "Omg I actually shivered seeing this."

MORE: Death in Paradise star forced to pull out of show during filming

MORE: Death in Paradise's Ben Miller wasn't the first detective on the show - get the details

MORE: Why Death in Paradise star Ralf Little thought he had been reported as dead

Danny John-Jules opened up about the other downside of working on the show in a recent interview with EM-Con - that it was far too hot! The former Strictly star explained: "Everybody just wanted to get home! I'm serious... It's not easy... pretty much anything can happen at any day because you've got 100 people in pretty much desert conditions.

Josephine has returned to the show for season ten

"You think 100 men in an army in the Second World War all bogged down in some deserts somewhere, sitting around, doing menial work, you think those guys are going to be singing and Morris Dancing? They're going to be at each other's throats!"

Ben Miller added: "It's not just the desert conditions as well, sometimes when hurricane season started, we were all green about how it was going to be, and we were all just thinking, 'Oh it's a bit of rain, grow up!' We were filming on the beach... and the locals were talking and pointing at the top of the mountain, and we became aware that they were all leaving!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.