Death in Paradise star talks being 'at each other's throats' on set Filming in paradise certainly had its pitfalls!

Death in Paradise stars Ben Miller and Danny John-Jules revealed that it wasn't all filming in paradise on the show - and a lot of it was down to the very changeable weather in Guadeloupe!

Chatting to EM-Con in September, the pair reminisced about their time on the show, and revealed that tensions could run high when the weather was too hot. Danny explained: "Everybody just wanted to get home! I'm serious... It's not easy... pretty much anything can happen at any day because you've got 100 people in pretty much desert conditions.

"You think 100 men in an army in the Second World War all bogged down in some deserts somewhere, sitting around, doing menial work, you think those guys are going to be singing and Morris Dancing? They're going to be at each other's throats!"

Ben also opened up about the challenging weather conditions

Ben added: "It's not just the desert conditions as well, sometimes when hurricane season started, we were all green about how it was going to be, and we were all just thinking, 'Oh it's a bit of rain, grow up!' We were filming on the beach... and the locals were talking and pointing at the top of the mountain, and we became aware that they were all leaving!

"They said, 'In about 20 minutes, that's going to come down the hill and then this is going to be a river. If we don't go now, we're not going to get home.' We were all very British about it saying, 'It's a bit of rain, we'll be fine,' 20 minutes later this river picked up the grip truck and washed it down to the sea!"

He jokily added: "I remember seeing a chicken floating past in the middle of the rain!"

