A lot has changed in Death in Paradise over the last few seasons, but one of the most iconic parts is, of course, the motorbike and sidecar that was originally driven by Danny John-Jules' character, Dwayne Myers.

However, the star recently revealed that the motorbike was only ever meant to appear in one episode, and was so popular with BBC bosses that it became a permanent fixture on the show.

Chatting to EM-Con alongside Ben Miller back in September, Danny explained: "My favourite scene was the simplest, most classic comedy cut, which was the fact we only had one [police] car in the station and it had already gone... so Ben's character is like, 'Right, I'm off as well but hold on, the car has gone, how are we going to get there?'

Do you remember the iconic scene?

"Then he does that smile and it cuts to the Wallace and Gromit shot [of me driving the bike with Ben in the sidecar]. What happened was, and I don't even know if Ben knows this, it was only in episode one and it wasn't written in any other episodes. After the Wallace and Gromit shot, word came in from the BBC that the bike should become a regular feature. It was classic old British comedy!"

Ben added that he is usually very worried about being driven, but Danny was a pro. "I'm a very nervous passenger," he explained. "I've had the good fortune that the only filming driving stuff in a film with Rowan Atkinson, who is a brilliant driver, and with Danny John-Jules, who is the most brilliant motorcyclist."

Tobi Bakare's character JP has taken over driving the bike following Danny's departure

He continued: "I would not have got in that thing with anyone other than Danny. But he drove so well, we were always pushing it but never out of control, it was beautifully done. I felt safe enough to really play the scenes and really enjoy it."

