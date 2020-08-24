Why Death in Paradise star Ralf Little thought he had been reported as dead Richard Osman apologised to Ralf for the Twitter confusion

Pointless star Richard Osman has apologised to Death in Paradise star Ralf Little after accidentally getting his name trending on Twitter, which led to the actor admitting he thought he had been reported as dead.

Richard was playing 'Only Connect' with his followers, and tweeted: "Ok, I have an 'Only Connect' sequence question for you. If the first answer is 'Ben Miller' what is fourth in the sequence?" The answer was Ralf Little, as he is the fourth main detective on Death in Paradise, but the quiz quickly put his name in the top trends of the United Kingdom.

Ralf revealed his reaction to seeing that he is trending on Twitter

The TV personality joked: "I like that we've accidentally made Ralf Little trend. Apologies @RalfLittle." Ralf replied: "Not going to lie, I just walked off the set of @deathinparadise where I had no signal, saw that I was trending, and wondered if I’d been reported as dead!"

Richard apologised to Ralf for accidentally making him trend on social media

The star is working hard while filming the new series of the popular murder mystery show, which will see the return of Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassell. The BBC has already teased a romance storyline between her and Ralf's character Neville, which read: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature." She opened up about leaving the show back in January 2019, explaining: "I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute of it."

