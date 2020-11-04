Death in Paradise gives hopeful update on season ten release date When will Ralf Little return as Neville Parker?

Everything seems a little bit better when Death in Paradise is on our screens, and so it is no surprise that fans are eager to season ten of the hit murder mystery. So when will we finally be able to settle down and see the latest adventures of DI Neville Parker and the team?

READ: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert panics while filming - find out why

The show is currently filming in the Caribbean, and HELLO! understands that while the show will premiere in 2021, BBC bosses are hoping that season ten will be out early in the new year. Fingers crossed!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise star freaks out on the set

The series will see guest stars including Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher take part on the show, and a former detective, Ben Miller, previously gave an interesting insight into what roles they may have taken on!

Ben, who played DI Richard Poole in the first two seasons, revealed that everyone wanted to play 'the victim' in an episode of the crime drama, as it essentially meant a two-week holiday in the Caribbean.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

He explained: "Once the series became popular it was easier to get people to be in it, but one of the great things about being the person who gets murdered - and I say this from experience - is that it's like a two week holiday!

MORE: Death in Paradise star talks being 'at each other's throats' on set

MORE: Death in Paradise's Ben Miller wasn't the first detective on the show

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ben Miller thought the show would 'flourish' following his exit

"They get you to go out the whole length of the shoot but you're basically sitting on a sun lounger for two weeks! I think word got around among the acting community. No shame at all playing the dead person!"

Ralf joined the show in season nine

While Jason's role has yet to be revealed, from Ben's description (and Jason's Instagram), it certainly sounds like the comedian might be playing a victim in the latest series! The star has been hugely enjoying his time in Guadaloupe.

Sharing a snap of himself relaxing, he captioned the post: "Mad busy day today. Been told by make-up department my character should be tanned so just sorting that out. Then got a jet ski lesson this afternoon. Absolute nightmare of a day!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.